No.10 Says Brits Should Not Fight Russian Troops In Ukraine After Liz Truss Encouraged It

“Our Armed Forces are contributing in a proper way. If you’re keen to help, come and join our Armed Forces there are lots of ways to help.”

It came as the Kremlin said “absolutely unacceptable” comments from Truss had led to Russia putting its nuclear deterrent on high alert.

“Statements were made by various representatives at various levels on possible altercations or even collisions and clashes between Nato and Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing, the Interfax news agency reported.

“We believe that such statements are absolutely unacceptable. I would not call the authors of these statements by name, although it was the British foreign minister.”

But it was not immediately clear what statements Russia was referring to.