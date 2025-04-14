Downing Street Rejects Trump's Claim Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Were 'A Mistake'

Donald Trump made his comments on board Air Force One. via Associated Press

Downing Street has rejected Donald Trump’s claim that Russia’s latest deadly attack on Ukraine was “a mistake”.

The US president made the bizarre comment on board Air Force One on Sunday night.

He said: “I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it’s a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing.”

However, he did not expand on his theory.

At least 34 people were killed and a further 83 were injured when two missiles struck the town of Sumy as worshippers made their way to Palm Sunday church services.

The strikes were a further blow to Trump’s attempts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, which began more than three years ago.

Asked by HuffPost UK whether Keir Starmer believed that the attack was a mistake, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “The strikes by the Russians over the weekend, and over recent months, are beyond the pale [and] they’re barbaric.

“We’re committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring this barbaric war to an end and secure a just and lasting peace.”

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Trump to visit his country to see for himself the damage caused by Russia’s aggression.

Speaking to US broadcaster CBS after the Sumy attack, he said: “Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead.”

Later in the interview, the Ukrainian leader said: “Putin can’t be trusted. I told that to President Trump many times. So, when you ask why the ceasefire isn’t working – this is why.