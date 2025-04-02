No.10 Vows To 'Keep Calm' And Carry On After Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On UK Imports

Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to attend PMQs. via Associated Press

Downing Street has vowed to “keep calm” can carry on negotiating a trade deal with the US despite Donald Trump imposing 10% tariffs on UK imports.

The president also confirmed that all foreign cars sold to America will have a 25% tariff – effectively an extra tax – slapped on them as well in a move which puts thousands of British jobs at risk.

Advertisement

Announcing the controversial moves at a White House press conference, Trump said: “Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years, but it is not going to happen anymore,” Trump said.

He added: “April 2, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again.”

Reacting to the announcement, a Downing Street source pointed out that the UK tariff was far less than those imposed on other countries, and half of the 20% slapped on imports from the EU.

Advertisement

The source said: “We don’t want any tariffs at all, but a lower levy than others vindicates our approach. It matters because the difference between 10% and 20% is thousands of jobs.

“We will keep negotiating, keep cool and keep calm. We want to negotiate a sustainable trade deal, and of course to get tariffs lowered. Tomorrow we will continue with that work.”

Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The US is our closest ally, so our approach is to remain calm and committed to doing this deal, which we hope will mitigate the impact of what has been announced today.

Advertisement

“We have a range of tools at our disposal and we will not hesitate to act. We will continue to engage with UK businesses including on their assessment of the impact of any further steps we take.

“Nobody wants a trade war and our intention remains to secure a deal. But nothing is off the table and the government will do everything necessary to defend the UK’s national interest.”

Shadow trade secretary Andrew Griffith said: “The silver lining is that Brexit - which Labour ministers voted against no less than 48 times - means that we face far lower tariffs than the EU: a Brexit dividend that will have protected thousands of British jobs and businesses.

Advertisement

“President Trump is an admirer of Britain and our negotiations in government showed he wants to do a deal. Labour must swallow their pride, put Britain’s first and get back round the negotiating table to agree a fair deal to protect jobs and consumers in both the UK and the US alike.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “Donald Trump has launched a destructive trade war that threatens the jobs and living standards of people across the UK and around the world.

“We need to end this trade war as quickly as possible - and that means standing firm with our allies against Trump’s attempts to divide and rule.

“The prime minister should bring our Commonwealth and European partners together in a coalition of the willing against Trump’s tariffs, using retaliatory tariffs where necessary and signing new trade deals with each other where possible.