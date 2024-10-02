Nobody Wants This Creator Speaks Out Over Season 2 Speculation

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This HOPPER STONE/NETFLIX

If you’ve already binged all 10 episodes of Netflix’s hit rom-com Nobody Wants This, the chances are you’re already eager to know exactly what happens next for Joanne and Noah’s love story.

Well, unfortunately the streaming giant is yet to confirm whether or not more episodes are in the pipeline, but Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster has made it clear that if she’s got anything to do with it, season two will be happening.

“We’re getting a really positive response,” Erin told IndieWire before the show began streaming, confirming that “conversations” have already begun “about a potential season two”.

She explained: “The story in season one unfolds really slowly. And so I think if there is a season two, I would want to just kind of pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow, because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves. I mean, I want my show to be on the air as long as possible!”

Nobody Wants This is loosely based on the early stages of Erin’s relationship with her now-husband, for whom she converted to Judaism before marrying.

Erin said she deliberately chose to have Kristen Bell’s character contemplate converting herself, but ultimately decide against it so early in the relationship, as a way of keeping a question mark over the couple’s future.

“I hate when there’s a TV show that you’re watching as a viewer, and you’re [thinking], ‘Just ask the question!’” she admitted. “Like, ‘This is all very solvable; just ask her to convert’ and then every story goes away. I hate that.

“And so if people watching it think, ‘This is a really easy solve, just convert to Judaism,’ I wanted to address that, because it’s not the easy solve. You don’t just say, ‘Oh, well, I’ll just convert!’.”

So far, Nobody Wants This has received near-unanimous praise from critics, and has been hovering around the top of Netflix’s most-watched TV shows since its release (only Ryan Murphy’s divisive Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menéndez Story has kept it from the number one position).

However, there is one criticism that’s repeatedly been levelled against the show, which Erin addressed earlier this week.