Critics Are Saying This 'Electric' New Netflix Rom-Com Is Going To Be Your Next Binge-Watch

Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in Nobody Wants This STEFANIA ROSINI/NETFLIX

Netflix’s new romantic comedy series has already won rave reviews.

On Thursday morning, the new show Nobody Wants This debuted on the platform, starring Kristen Bell as a disaster-prone podcast host who falls in love with an unconventional rabbi, played by Adam Brody.

Already, the 10-part show has won an array of four and five-star reviews, with particular praise for its lead actors’ performance.

Find out more about what’s made Nobody Wants This such an immediate critical hit below...

“The whole thing is an enjoyable mix of rom-com escapism and sometimes acerbic realism. Joanne and Noah are a couple you want to root for. I get the feeling the show’s title won’t be a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

“These series live or die on two things: the scripts and the chemistry of the central duo. And boy, do Bell and Brody have chemistry. The pair are electric together, exchanging fun, silly banter. It’s spectacular casting.”

Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix HOPPER STONE/NETFLIX

“Brody and Bell have worked together before and are friends in real life, which surely helps, but their on-screen chemistry – in the romantic scenes, sure, but more importantly and even more potently in the bantering, teasing conversations in between – is something special and a joy to watch.”

“For all its absurdity, Nobody Wants This is almost always a pleasure to watch. The dialogue is quippy without being overwritten […] And even if the whole opposites-attract setup can read as artificial, the warmth between Bell and Brody feels exhilaratingly real. You just want to see them banter and kiss and snuggle and thrive.”

“It runs over 10 short, bingeable episodes, with all the familiar staging posts: the first kiss, the bit where they decide they can’t be together, etc etc. The plus points are Brody’s charm and some scene-stealing supporting performances.”

“The actors wield their demeanours to cultivate a sincere, electric connection that makes it easy to root for their characters’ unlikely partnership. The show comes alive from the instant Noah and Joanne have a meet-cute at a party.”

“Nobody Wants This has room to grow in a second season that I’d still love to see, despite my reservations. In response to the show’s title, it isn’t that I don’t want this. I actually want this badly. But to reference a complete unconnected rom-com … it’s complicated.”

