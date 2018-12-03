Noel Edmonds Denies Feud With ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Host Holly Willoughby

Rex Holly Willoughby and Noel Edmonds

During an appearance via satellite on Monday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, Noel said: “The truth of the matter is, I respect Holly as a broadcaster – and Phil – we had a spat on This Morning, I would love the opportunity to go on This Morning again and properly talk about this subject of the human body energy system. “I never, ever said, pulsed electro magnetism cured my cancer, I never said that, I said it helped me tackle my cancer and we got into one of those – Piers, you’ll know this, we got into one of those silly production squabbles, which doesn’t help the viewer. “I would love to go again, but I saw Holly yesterday, we hugged and there is no feud. If it helps to boost The Sun newspaper circulation, then so be it.”