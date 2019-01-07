The Sun had claimed that Noel had “slipped into a bit of a depression” and was “terrified” no more work would come his way, after being voted out first of last year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’, and had put his Bristol home on the market to move to New Zealand.

The former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ presenter blasted what he called “absolute disgusting lies” published by The Sun , in an impassioned video he posted on journalist Nigel Pauley’s Twitter account.

Noel Edmonds has furiously hit out at reports claiming he is moving to New Zealand after being upset by the reaction to his ‘I’m A Celebrity’ stint.

Noel isn’t happy - he’s recorded a video angrily rebutting and denying today’s Sun on Sunday story claiming he’s depressed and moving to New Zealand ... pic.twitter.com/sXuYgy8McG

In his video response, Noel said: “Apparently I’m so crushed following my experience on I’m A Celebrity I’m putting my house on the market and skulking off to New Zealand.”

He continued: “It’s a matter of record that I had a fabulous time, the production were wonderful, the reaction of the British public coming out to me were truly humbling and I’m really grateful for that reaction.

“I’ve been offered all kinds of opportunities that I’m now looking into.”

Noel explained that his £2.65 million Bristol home had been on the market, but not for the length of time as was reported.

He added that the The Sun had run the story despite being told by his publicist it was untrue.

He said: “The house that I have in the UK was put on the market a couple of years ago and is now sold and they were told all this last week and they’ve still run the story that apparently I’m going to skulk off to New Zealand. It is absolute disgusting lies.”

Noel then called the journalist who published the story “the lowlife of British journalism”.