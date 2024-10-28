GBBO Fans Are Just Realising How Noel Fielding’s Jumper Changed Last Week's Episode, And I Can't Unsee It

Channel 4

Fellow Great British Bake-Off fans will know that Noel Fielding’s iconic jumpers are as much a part of the show’s draw as its weekly technical challenges.

In fact his eye-catching garments are so beloved by viewers that they’ve led to multiple blogs and social media accounts sharing the source of the sweaters.

But in a recent Reddit post shared to r/CasualUK, eagle-eyed viewer IT_Support said they’d seen some “great camera work” on last week’s episode.

The show, which asked for complicated Paris-Brest choux pastries for last week’s showstopper round, required bakers to create elaborate bases for their work.

That meant one baker’s showstopper was conveniently placed against the former Mighty Boosh co-star’s out-of-this-world jumper.

Channel 4

Wearing a black jumper with “believe” written on the side (the “lie” part of the word was written in a different colour), Noel sported a UFO design with a yellow beam shining from the bottom of the spaceship.

That meant that when he stood behind the Paris-Brest dessert, it looked like the UFO was trying to abduct a poor baker’s hard work from some angles.

Redditors were convinced the shot was deliberate: “I had to go back and double check but feel like a camera man was waiting to line this shot up,” the original poster said in their comments.

“I only caught the last five minutes and now realise I thought that was part of the design of the cake,” another site user wrote.

Other members of the subreddit found the specific jumper Noel was wearing in the episode ― a $280 Aussie dollar (around £143 at the time of writing) Merino wool sweater, made by Tony Albert x WAH-WAH.

Its back reads “I wish I had a spaceship so I could fly away.”