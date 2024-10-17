Healthy Blood Pressure Changes With Age — Here's What's Normal For Each Age Group

via Associated Press

We all hear a lot about blood pressure, but depending on how often you take a trip to your doctor’s, you might now know what yours is.

The term refers to “the strength with which your blood pushes on the sides of your arteries as it’s pumped around your body,” the NHS says (how bad is it that I didn’t know that?).

Low blood pressure isn’t usually a concern, though it can make some of us feel dizzy and sometimes causes fainting.

But high blood pressure “can increase your risk of developing serious problems, such as heart attacks and strokes, if it’s not treated.”

You can get your blood pressure checked using a blood pressure machine (if you’re over 40, you can get this done for free in participating pharmacies).

Once you get those numbers you might be wondering what’s normal for your age ― and according to the Heart Research Institute, “normal blood pressure varies from person to person” and by age and gender.

These are:

1) Newborns up to 1 month

Systolic (top number): 60–90 mm Hg

Diastolic (bottom number): 20–60 mm Hg

2) Infants

Systolic (top number): 87–105 mm Hg

Diastolic (bottom number): 53–66 mm Hg

3) Toddlers

Systolic (top number): 95–105 mm Hg

Diastolic (bottom number): 53–66 mm Hg

4) Preschoolers

Systolic (top number): 95–110 mm Hg

Diastolic (bottom number): 56–70 mm Hg

5) School-aged children

Systolic (top number): 97–112 mm Hg

Diastolic (bottom number): 57–71 mm Hg

6) Adolescents

Systolic (top number): 112–128 mm Hg

Diastolic (bottom number): 66–80 mm Hg

7) 18–39 years

Women: 110/68 mm Hg

Men: 119/70 mm Hg

8) 40–59 years

Women: 122/74 mm Hg

Men: 124/77 mm Hg

9) 60+ years

Women: 139/68 mm Hg

Men: 133/69 mm Hg

Why does age and gender affect normal blood pressure levels?

According to the National Institute of Aging, “normal” blood pressure levels differ among different age groups because “Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age.”

“Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up,” they add. That’s true even for very health and heart-conscious people.

And “Although the mechanisms responsible for the gender differences in blood pressure control are not clear, there is significant evidence that androgens, such as testosterone, play an important role in gender-associated differences in blood pressure regulation,” a research paper published by the American Heart Association (AHA) says.