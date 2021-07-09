The app – which allows users to alter everything from their waistline to their lip size – has been downloaded more than 160 million times and reportedly has one million to 1.5 million retouched photos exported every single day.

“Pretty much every single influencer uses Facetune, except for the handful of body-positive ones who go out of their way to talk about why it can be toxic,” Dana Omari, 31, the social media consultant behind @igfamousbydana previously told HuffPost. “To the untrained eye, it can be hard to tell [when someone has used Facetune], but just little tweaks here and there can give them a totally different appearance,” she added. “Anyone can change their entire body or face in a couple minutes.”