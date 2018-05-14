A Norway-style ‘soft Brexit’ has been declared “dead” after Jeremy Corbyn signalled he would not back plans for the UK to join the European Economic Area (EEA).

In a move that will dismay some former Remainer voters, the Labour leader told a weekly meeting of his MPs that he didn’t want the UK to end up as a ‘rule taker’ from Brussels.

The EEA issue was the focus of a packed meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on Monday night, with more than 20 backbenchers asking questions about the party’s stance on the crunch topic.

Several MPs, including former Shadow Foreign Secretary Hilary Benn, wanted to know if the party would back the House of Lords amendments to keep the UK in the EEA or a single market.

Peers have inflicted a string of defeats on the Government’s EU (Withdrawal) Bill in recent weeks, with Labour peers rebelling to insist on the EEA plan last week.

Corbyn’s refusal to commit to the Norway model was seized on by pro-Brexit MP John Mann and a senior Labour spokesman suggested after the meeting that the party would once again whip its MPs to abstain on the proposal.

“The EEA packages packages currently in existence do not meet the priorities that we have set out and that the Norway option is not appropriate and will not work for the kind of Brexit we want to see,” the spokesman said.

“We supported an abstention in the House of Lords over the EEA amendment and we set out what our priorities are - and that will guide whatever we do in Parliament overall.

“You’ve seen what happened in relation to the EEA amendment in the Lords and although we wouldn’t talk about whipping arrangements and wouldn’t get to them until the amendment is on the table, I think our approach is pretty clear.”

Mann was even more robust, saying afterwards: “EEA is dead after that. MPs in Leave areas have gone back to their constituencies and spoken to their voters, who have told them they don’t want it.

“Even MPs who have not spoken out before and who have not voted in any way that you would define as Brexit before spoke out, and that strengthens Jeremy’s hand.”