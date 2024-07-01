'Not Fit For Office': Liz Cheney Fires Back At Trump's Brazen 'Treason' Meme

Former Representative Liz Cheney fired back at Donald Trump after the former president shared an image saying she is guilty of treason and calling for “televised military tribunals.”
“Donald - This is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult—and are not fit for office,” she wrote as she shared the image, which Trump has reposted on his Truth Social website.
Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted in favour of Trump’s second impeachment after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol carried out by his supporters, who were trying to block the certification of the 2020 election.
She also served as vice-chair of the House committee that invested the assault.
Cheney ultimately lost her House seat.
Trump also shared a message calling for jail for a number of Democratic leaders as well as several Republicans including Cheney; former Representative Adam Kinzinger, who, like Cheney, voted for the second impeachment and served on the January 6 committee; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who endorsed Trump for president but also blamed him in part for January 6; and Mike Pence, who as vice president drew Trump’s ire for refusing to block the certification of the 2020 election.