'Not Fit For Office': Liz Cheney Fires Back At Trump's Brazen 'Treason' Meme

Former Representative Liz Cheney fired back at Donald Trump after the former president shared an image saying she is guilty of treason and calling for “televised military tribunals.”

“Donald - This is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult—and are not fit for office,” she wrote as she shared the image, which Trump has reposted on his Truth Social website.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted in favour of Trump’s second impeachment after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol carried out by his supporters, who were trying to block the certification of the 2020 election.

She also served as vice-chair of the House committee that invested the assault.

Cheney ultimately lost her House seat.

