Is Not Being Hungry In The Morning A Sign Of Hormonal Issues? We Asked The Experts

Mikail Duran via Unsplash Woman sipping coffee in cafe in the morning

Don’t get me wrong ― I have a huge appetite. It just doesn’t tend to kick in until around noon.

Experts say our Circadian rhythm tends to make us less peckish in the morning, only to become ravenous after 8 pm (yup, that sounds like me).

But my TikTok For You page has had me in a bit of a panic recently. Wellness influencers appear on my screen, telling me that not feeling hungry in the morning ― especially if you’re a woman ― is a telltale sign of too much cortisol, a “stress” hormone that’s been blamed for everything from weight gain to puffy faces.

Advertisement

So, I thought I’d reach out to registered nurse Janelle Salo, Dr Michael Chichak, Medical Director at MEDvidi, and Dr Daniel Atkinson, clinical lead at Treated.com, to find out whether that’s really true.

And?

Nurse Salo says: “Cortisol, the hormone that helps wake you up, is naturally higher in the morning and it can suppress hunger.”

But that doesn’t mean anything’s wrong with you, or that your hormones are somehow “imbalanced.” We need cortisol to regulate our bodies and keep us alert ― indeed people with Addison’s disease, a condition caused by a lack of cortisol, experience exhaustion and even fainting.

Advertisement

All three experts made comments along the lines of Dr Atkinson’s assessment.

He told HuffPost UK: “Lots of things can affect your appetite, so not feeling hungry when you wake up isn’t necessarily an indication of ill health, or that your hormones aren’t working as they should.”

These factors can include eating too much the night before, hormonal changes, or, yes, added stress.

Nurse Salo added that “women may notice shifts in their morning hunger depending on where they are in their menstrual cycle,” stating that “rising oestrogen levels can dampen appetite, while progesterone can increase it”.

Advertisement

Those are hormonal changes, but they’re not necessarily ones to worry about ― women simply tend to go through more hormonal shifts than men as a matter of course.

Indeed while all experts say that not being hungry in the morning may not be a red flag in and of itself, Dr Chichak told us that women “may experience more complex hormonal imbalances involving cortisol, insulin, and even liver function” that could complicate the relationship between appetite and health than men.

Should I ever worry about waking up without an appetite?

If waking up without an appetite is normal for you and you’re not experiencing any other symptoms, the experts agree you’re likely fine.

Advertisement

But Nurse Salo writes that “if you regularly skip meals and feel sluggish, lightheaded, or irritable, it could be worth checking in with a doctor or nutritionist to ensure that your eating habits support your energy levels.”

She adds that while hunger levels vary from person to person, “If everything is running smoothly, meaning you’re well-rested, eating balanced meals, and staying hydrated, you should generally start feeling hungry within a couple of hours after waking up.”

Dr Atkinson points out that Cushing’s Syndrome, a medical condition which arises from extremely high levels of cortisol, may actually increase your appetite rather than lower it.

Advertisement

Still, he says: “If your appetite is consistently lacking over a prolonged period, then it might be worth speaking to a medical professional.”

Dr Chichak agrees, writing: “For some, skipping breakfast is not such a big deal, however, when combined with an energy slump, digestive problems, or menstrual irregularities, medical attention is advised.”

If your appetite is usually so low you’re not eating enough to sustain yourself, if you notice other symptoms like sluggishness and dizziness, and if you generally feel worried about your eating habits, a trip to the GP is advised.

Advertisement