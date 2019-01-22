So imagine our excitement when who should turn up on the red carpet of this year’s National Television Awards other than ‘Gogglebox’ royalty, Giles and Mary.

As much as we enjoy pouring over red carpet pictures (and we really, really do), they can often be a little bit predictable, which is why we love it when there are some unlikely guests added into the mix.

The married couple, who are famed for calling one another ‘Nutty’ on the hit Channel 4 series, completely stole the show (and our hearts) as they arrived at London’s O2 Arena.

Of course, they were at the awards to represent ‘Gogglebox’, which was nominated in the Best Factual Entertainment.

But while every other small-screen celebrity had braved the going without a coat in this stupidly freezing weather, Giles and Mary were much more sensible.

The pair served some serious looks as they wrapped up in their winter clobber to pose for photographers.

Werrrrk it Mary, bbz.

Although we have to admit, it’s almost disturbing to see them standing up after so many years of watching them sat on their backsides.

