With awards season in full swing, it was time for the stars of the British small screen to take their turn in the spotlight, as Tuesday night played host to the National Television Awards.

All manner of celebrities were expected to be in attendance at London’s O2 Arena - from stars of daytime like Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, to the biggest names in drama like Michelle Keegan and Richard Madden, not forgetting reality stars like Dani Dyer and Gemma Collins.

The ceremony saw them and their respective shows face off in a number of categories, including Best New Drama and Best Daytime show, as host Dermot O’Leary handed out the gongs again.

But before all of that was the small matter of the red carpet, where all the stars posed up a storm in their gladrags on the way into the venue.

Take a look at all the best arrival pictures below...