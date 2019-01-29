Number Of 'County Lines' Drug Gang Networks Doubles In A Year

The number of criminals using ‘county lines’ to spread crime from cities to smaller towns has more than doubled in a year, new figures show.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) says younger people are particularly affected by an increase in criminal gangs from bigger cities expanding operations into smaller towns, using dedicated mobile phone lines and runners to sell their drugs across different regions.

According to the NCA, gangs regularly use violence to drive out local dealers and exploit vulnerable children to sell drugs for them.

Data released by the agency this week said the number of known ‘county lines’ had risen from 720 at the start of 2018 to around 2,000 by January 2019.

Appearing in front of MPs at the home affairs select committee, the NCA’s director of investigations, Nikki Holland, said: “This doesn’t necessarily indicate a worsening of the problem, what it actually indicates is an increasing awareness of law enforcement and our partners to the scale of the problem.”