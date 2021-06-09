Noel Gallagher Reveals The Unlikely Thing He Believes Cemented Oasis' Legacy

Oasis is regarded as one of the best British bands of all time – but Noel Gallagher believes that is the case because they broke up. The musician has said splitting in 2009 helped cement their legacy. The band called it a day after Noel made an abrupt departure following a heated confrontation with brother Liam at the Rock en Seine festival near Paris. Noel, who was Oasis’s primary songwriter, said towards the end of the band’s time together fans had grown bored of them.

Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images Noel Gallagher

Speaking on Sky Arts programme Noel Gallagher: Out Of The Now about his decision to leave, the rocker said, “It’s not a decision I took lightly. “And I’d written every meaningful song that was ever recorded by Oasis. And it was my life, I directed it and creatively it was my thing. With the benefit of hindsight it was the best thing for me and for the band. “Because the band now, Oasis back in 2009 were not lauded as one of the greats of all time. There was a kind of undercurrent of, ‘well they should really call it a day’. That’s what I felt anyway. “And I felt that people had stopped listening to the records and were coming to see us trot out the hits and it’s a position I never wanted the band to be in. But now of course we’re seen as up there with all the greats.”

Peter Pakvis via Getty Images Liam and Noel pictured in 2000