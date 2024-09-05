Oasis Respond To Backlash Over Reunion Tour Ticket Chaos And 'Dynamic Pricing'

Liam and Noel Gallagher AP Photo/Scott Garfitt/Joel C Ryan/Invision

Oasis have responded to the fall-out from all of the drama fans experienced when trying to buy tickets for their reunion tour over the weekend.

Last week, the long-feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed they were finally putting their differences aside and heading out on tour in 2025.

Advertisement

However, when tickets went on sale on Saturday, many fans found themselves being put into a queue just to get onto the ticket sales websites.

Those lucky enough to reach the front were then put into a second thousands-long queue to actually buy the tickets – some of which, due to Ticketmaster’s so-called “dynamic pricing”, had doubled in price by the time they were able to buy them.

On Wednesday evening, it was revealed that tickets for two more dates would be going on sale shortly.

UK 🇬🇧

Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with… pic.twitter.com/Dpfhk49va3 — Oasis (@oasis) September 4, 2024

Advertisement

Acknowledging the “immense frustration and disappointment for fans who missed out” on Saturday, a press release confirmed: “As a small step towards making amends for the situation, a special invitation only ballot ticket sale strategy has been devised for these two shows.

“Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.

“Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand. But this ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time.”

The band also took the opportunity to address the backlash aimed at them due to the skyrocketing ticket prices.

“As for the well reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster’s dynamic ticketing: it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used,” the press release continued.

Advertisement

“While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

“All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher on stage at V Festival in 2005 James Mccauley/Shutterstock

Oasis’ tour, now consisting of 20 shows in total, will begin in Cardiff in July 2025, before moving to Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

It had been due to wrap up with two shows in Dublin, which will take place on 16 and 17 August, before these extra London dates were added for September.

Advertisement