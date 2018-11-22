Don’t panic, dairy-free drinkers, but the UK is experiencing an oat milk shortage as demand for the Swedish brand Oatly begins to far outstrip supply. The milk brand, popular because it is 100 per cent vegan and doesn’t contain lactose, is running out both in coffee shops and supermarkets.

Sky News reported that not only is stock of the product limited but the industry is unsure when the situation will be resolved.

Oatly – who ran a conversation-starting ad campaign with the slogan “like milk but made for humans” earlier this year – confirmed it is experiencing “unprecedented demand” with 100 per cent growth in the UK market since 2017.

“We’ve recently produced and sold more Oat drink than ever before,” Ishen Paran, the brand’s general manager, explained.