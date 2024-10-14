Let's Settle This ― Are Oats Bad For You Or Not?

Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

You might have read that the SNP categorised porridge oats as “junk food” under new government advertising rules.

To nobody’s surprise, Brits didn’t seem to agree with that categorisation ― according to a YouGov poll, only 2% reckon the classification is appropriate.

Advertisement

But even though we all seem to think porridge isn’t junk, does that mean it’s actually good for us?

After all, only 16% agree that fruit juice ― which often has the same sugar content as fizzy drinks, albeit with more nutrients ― fits that description.

So... what’s the verdict?

Speaking to the American Heart Organisation (AHA), Candida Rebello, director of the nutrition and chronic disease research program at Louisiana State University’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, said porridge has “many, many good qualities.”

Oats are high in fibre, low in calories, and are a good source of vitamin B1, phytonutrients, and manganese.

Studies have linked the consumption of oats to lower harmful cholesterol and better weight management.

Advertisement

Additionally, the type of fibre oats have (beta-glucan) is a soluble fibre that helps you to stay fuller for longer and feeds your good gut bacteria.

Beta-glucan is “quite unequivocally” good for our heart and gut health, Rebello says.

What about processed oats?

Instant oats will have a higher glycemic index than their less-flattened alternatives, Rebello says, meaning they’ll cause your blood sugar to spike a little more.

But it’s very hard to avoid any processing with oats ― even jumbo oats that take longer to cook have been steamed and rolled flat.

Oats aren’t like wheat though. Their inedible hulls are always removed, but the fibrous bran makes up part of the body of the food rather than encasing it.

“In other whole grains, like in wheat, you can remove that bran layer,” Rebello shared.

“But in oats, this groat is very soft, so that bran layer cannot really be removed.”

That means all oats are wholegrain.

Toppings like chocolate and mix-ins, like flavourings and sugar that can be added to instant oats can of course be bad for you.

Advertisement

Adding lots of milk to your porridge will up its sugar content too.

But as for the oats themselves? Those are pretty great, Rebello says.