'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump

Barack Obama mocked Donald Trump on Thursday night with a joke about diapers that almost went below the belt.

The moment came during a campaign event in Pennsylvania as Obama praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ plan to help ease the financial burden of raising young children with a $6,000 (£4,598) tax credit.

“She wants to make it easier to afford stuff like a crib, or a car seat or diapers,” Obama said, then recalled his own shock at the price of diapers when his first daughter was born in 1998.

“I remember changing diapers,” he said. “Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?”

The audience laughed, and someone yelled an answer: “His own!”

Obama pointed into the crowd.

“I almost said that,” he said with a laugh. “But I decided I shouldn’t say it.”

Obama’s original question has an answer, at least according to Trump himself. Asked in a 2005 radio interview if he had changed his kids’ diapers, Trump said, “No, I don’t do that” and that it’s “not my thing.”

In a separate 2005 interview, Trump described his philosophy when it came to rearing his children.

“I mean, I won’t do anything to take care of them. I’ll supply funds and she’ll take care of the kids,” he said, referring to his new wife, Melania Trump. “It’s not like I’m gonna be walking the kids down Central Park.”

