Former President Barack Obama on Monday dismissed the idea that for some men his successor Donald Trump’s behaviour “is somehow a sign of strength.”

“You know, the fake macho thing,” Obama told a campaign rally for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.

Obama then clarified what the concept of strength meant to him.

“I’m here to tell you that’s not what real strength is. It never has been,” he said. “Real strength is about working hard, real strength is about taking responsibility, real strength is about telling the truth even when it’s inconvenient. Real strength is about being confident enough to treat everybody with dignity and respect. Real strength is about helping people who need it and standing up for those who can’t always stand up for themselves.”

“That is what we should want in our daughters and our sons, and that is what I want to see in the next president of the United States of America,” he added.