Matt Damon's 'Ocean's 8' Cameo Axed, Following Petition To Have Him Removed From Film

A cameo from Matt Damon in ‘Ocean’s 8’ was left on the cutting room floor, it has been revealed.

Matt starred as conman Linus Caldwell in all three of the films in Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Ocean’s’ trilogy, and filmed a brief appearance in the recent all-female reboot ‘Ocean’s 8’.

However, his cameo was eventually shelved, following a petition, which was backed by more than 28,000 signatories.

This petition suggested his involvement in the female-led film would be inappropriate, due to his repeated foot-in-mouth comments about the Me Too and Time’s Up movements.