School, nursery and college inspections could face a drastic overhaul as Ofsted looks to focus more on the best teaching and not just exam results achieved through cramming.

A look at the school curriculum and teaching environment could spell the end of top rewards for schools which achieve excellent exam results by teaching to the test.

It comes as research by the inspectorate found some schools, nurseries and colleges were gaming the system by giving frequent comprehension tests, or steering students towards exam subjects to boost results.

The education standards body is to crack down on schools which “off-roll” less able students, as it launched a consultation for its new proposals on Wednesday.

Schools which focus too narrowly on exam results could face consequences, while institutions with a great curriculum and teachers could be rated outstanding, even if they are in a tough area.

Ofsted says shifting the emphasis away from performance data will empower schools to always put the child first, and make sure they are given the best teaching possible.

“Creating a sufficiently disciplined environment is a prerequisite to any learning taking place,” the consultation says.

“If behaviour is not managed effectively and learners are not instilled with positive attitudes to learning, nothing much will be learned.”