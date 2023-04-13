Oh Good – Over 1 In 10 People Poo In The Shower

Tatiana Maksimova via Getty Images

Let’s be honest we all have some nasty habits, ones that often take place in the bathroom. Perhaps you don’t wash your hands after you use the loo, or maybe you share a toothbrush with your significant other. Or, maybe, just maybe, you poo in the shower.

Yes, you read that right – there are people who poo in the shower, one in 10 in fact.

WaterfilterGuru surveyed over 1,000 people to shed light on personal hygiene habits.

It turns out that nearly a quarter of people wash their genitals in the sink and 3 in 10 people pee in the shower.

However, it’s not all bad news, the average American showers six times a week for about 15 minutes each time, amassing over 4,600 minutes and nearly 10,000 gallons of water a year per person.

Gen Zers were the only age group who showered less — just five times per week.

But, time spent in the shower also varied by generation: millennials took the longest showers, and Gen Zers took the shortest.

Unsurprisingly, Gen Z was also the most likely to say environmental impact affected their shower length. Using less water reduces CO2 emissions, so shorter showers can significantly help the health of the environment.

Several of those surveyed shared their fondness for showering with their partner. Over 60% of respondents also said that showering together boosted happiness in their relationship and created a stronger emotional intimacy between them and their partners.

Baby boomers and millennials, in particular, shared the feeling that partnered showers led to less fighting.

It seems that more people are choosing to find alternatives to shampoo to clean their hair. More than half have used something other than shampoo to wash their hair — nearly everything in the kitchen, from egg yolks to baking soda.

The shower seems to be a place for people to multitask too as 37% of men confess to video chatting whilst having a shower. Women, on the other hand, were more likely to brush their teeth or pee in the shower.