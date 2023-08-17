Oh Good — There’s Been A Rise In Cases Of This Vomiting Bug

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), cases of norovirus are 70% higher than they usually are around this time. This is calculated as a five season average, excluding 2020 and 2021.

Norovirus is often referred to as the “winter vomiting bug” but it can strike at any time of year. It’s often something that people recover from in a few days but symptoms of the bug include vomiting and diarrhoea.

It can spread very easily through workplaces, schools and communities and while it doesn’t tend to have long-lasting effects, it can be harmful to children and the elderly.

What to do if you get norovirus

So, according to the UKHSA, the virus is easily transmitted through contact with people with the infection and any surfaces or objects that have ben contaminated. There is an incubation period of 12-48 hours which is the time between catching the virus and developing symptoms.

To avoid catching or spreading norovirus, practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently and thoroughly with warm soapy water. This is most important following an episode of illness, after using the toilet, before eating or preparing food as well as clearing up diarrhoea. Also note that hand sanitisers aren’t effective against this and you will need to wash your hands thoroughly.

Finally, stay at home. Don’t return to the workplace or send children back to school until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

Norovirus symptoms to look for

According to the NHS, the symptoms to look out for are:

feeling sick (nausea)

diarrhoea

being sick (vomiting)

You may also have:

a high temperature

a headache

aching arms and legs

However, if you or your child experiences any of these symptoms, contact 111:

you’re worried about a baby under 12 months

your child stops breast or bottle feeding while they’re ill

a child under 5 years has signs of dehydration – such as fewer wet nappies

you or your child (over 5 years) still have signs of dehydration after using oral rehydration sachets

you or your child keep being sick and cannot keep fluid down

you or your child have bloody diarrhoea or bleeding from the bottom

you or your child have diarrhoea for more than 7 days or vomiting for more than 2 days

And call 999 or go to A&E if you or your child: