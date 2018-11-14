Ohio Family Charged With ‘Execution-Style’ Murder Of Another Family

Stringer . / Reuters Mourners arriving at a funeral for members of the Rhoden family in 2016

Four family members have been charged with murder in Ohio, following the deaths of another family of seven and one other person.

The eight victims, who lived in across three homes, died in April 2016 with each one suffering an “execution-style” single bullet wound to the head, many of them while they were asleep.

Reuters reports that they included Christopher Rhoden Sr, 40; his ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, 37; and their three children, Hanna, 19, Christopher Jr, 16, and Clarence, 20.