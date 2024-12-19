This 5-Second Olive Oil Test Reveals If It's Gone Bad

via Associated Press

If you’ve been given a lovely bottle of posh olive oil for Christmas ― or just bought one for yourself ― you might be tempted to save it for a special occasion.

But experts say your instincts would be wrong. High-quality olive oil, especially extra-virgin olive oil, is best consumed within a couple of months; oxygen, heat, and light all cause it to degrade, which is why you shouldn’t keep the bottle by your hob.

Advertisement

If you’re wondering how you could actually *tell* that your olive oil has gone off, though, it seems there are four smells to look (or sniff, I suppose) out for.

What does rancid olive oil smell like?

According to health information site Healthline, olive oil goes rancid in about a year if it’s extra-virgin and up to 18 months after purchase if it’s not.

But, “Beyond these timespans, olive oils may develop acrid or bitter notes, which may show up in your cooking in ways you may not enjoy,” they say.

Advertisement

A little taste of suspicious oil can help you to determine whether it’s good or not ― fresh extra-virgin olive oil should taste grassy, fruity, and lively, the North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) says, and may even create a gentle burn in your throat.

If you don’t want to perform a taste test, though, you can simply sniff your way to certainty.

“Extra virgin olive oil may have aromas of freshly cut grass, fruit, or herbs among others,” NAOOA shared.

“Rancid oil smells like crayons, wet cardboard, sawdust or putty.”

What if my olive oil’s gone off?

It can be hard to face throwing the liquid gold away, especially considering how pricey olive oil has been recently.

Advertisement

But olive oil-centric site Olive Oil Season says that you don’t necessarily have to.

It’s useful for refreshing wooden and leather surfaces, and can even be used as a skin softener.