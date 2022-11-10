Olivia Attwood Shares Additional 'Clarification' About Early I'm A Celebrity Exit

Olivia Attwood pictured on the first day of this year's I'm A Celebrity ITV/Shutterstock

At the time, an ITV spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

A representative for Olivia then posted on her Instagram story, saying the reality star was “heartbroken” about having to leave the show, and that “the truth” around her exit would be revealed in due course.

Since then, The Sun published a story claiming that Olivia was not allowed to return to camp after seeing a medical professional as this meant she had broken the show’s Covid bubble, similar to what transpired with Richard Madeley during last year’s series.

On Wednesday evening, a clarification was shared on Olivia’s story which read: “For clarity Olivia did not leave the jungle due to Covid reasons.”

Olivia's team shared a statement about her exit on Instagram Olivia Attwood/Instagram

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for additional comment.

Olivia was one of 10 celebrities who arrived in the I’m A Celebrity jungle over the weekend, with comedian Seann Walsh and former health secretary Matt Hancock being added into the mix since her departure.

The pair’s arrival was shown during Wednesday’s highlights show, with Hancock wasting no time in cringing absolutely everybody out.