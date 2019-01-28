Having starred in hit shows including ‘Peep Show’ and ‘Broadchurch’, Olivia Colman has had plenty of memorable roles over the years, but there’s one part she shared regrets over.
Yup, it’s her star turn in the infamous AA Kev and Bev adverts.
The short promo clip was made in 2004 and sees Olivia play two versions of Bev, alongside an actor who plays Kev, but it had unwanted implications for her career.
Speaking on David Tennant’s new podcast, Olivia revealed that the ad became “the bane of my life”.
“I thought they were going to run that for about a week but they ran it for what felt like four times a day for a year,” she said.
To make matters worse, AA had paid her a “buy-out” fee, instead of signing a deal that would give her commission every time it was played.
“It was really annoying,” she added. “I lost some jobs.”
Thankfully, it didn’t get in the way too much though as the 44-year-old actor is currently nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, for her portrayal of Queen Anne in ‘The Favourite’.
The actress was nominated in the same category at last night’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, losing out to Glenn Close when the winner was announced.