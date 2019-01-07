Olivia Colman's Golden Globes Speech Was A Shining Example Of Why She's Our Favourite

Here in the UK, we’ve been well aware of what a joy Olivia Colman is for a while now, but the rest of the world is now clearly starting to catch up.

At Sunday night’s Golden Globes, the British actress was the recipient of one of the night’s top acting prizes, taking home the Best Actress In A Musical/Comedy prize for her performance as Queen Anne in ‘The Favourite’.

And we’re pleased to say that her acceptance speech was a testament to just why she’s been one of our favourites (geddit?) for such a long time.