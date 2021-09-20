It was an emotional evening for Olivia Colman on Sunday night after the British actor won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown.

Olivia broke down in tears as she collected the gong for Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in the Netflix series, beating off competition from fellow nominees Emma Corrin, Elisabeth Moss, Uzo Aduba, Jurnee Smollett, and Mj Rodriguez.

Paying tribute to her father, who died during the coronavirus pandemic, Olivia became teary as she made her speech.

“I’ll be quick as I’m very teary,” she said. “I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my dad during Covid, he would have loved all of this.”