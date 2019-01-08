Olivia Colman has been on a roll for quite some time, and 2019 is shaping up to be the year she really goes global.

Currently filming her turn as Queen Elizabeth II for the forthcoming third series of ‘The Crown’, Olivia has now bagged her second Golden Globe for her lead role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘The Favourite’, with attention now turning to whether she’ll be taking home the Oscar in February.

Whether she first caught your eye in ‘Broadchurch’ or ‘The Night Manager’, or you’ve been a fan since her days as Sophie in ‘Peep Show’, we all have an Olivia Colman role that sticks in our mind.

However, there have been a fair few over the years that you might have forgotten...

‘Bruiser’ (2000)

Considering its impressive cast of British comics who have since gone on to become known as among the best in the business, we’re surprised that ‘Bruiser’ is so often overlooked in the comedy history books.

The six-part comedy sketch show was the first small-screen collaboration between David Mitchell and Robert Webb, who met at Cambridge years earlier and began their comedy partnership.

Ricky Gervais and Richard Ayoade also worked on it as writers, while Martin Freeman and Olivia Colman were among the cast, with the latter later going on to appear in their shows ‘Peep Show’ and ‘That Mitchell And Webb Look’.

Take a look at her in (rather explicit, actually) action below: