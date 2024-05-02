Olivia Rodrigo Speaks Out After Co-Op Live Shows Are Postponed Due To 'Technical Issues'

Olivia Rodrigo on stage in California earlier this year Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo has voiced her disappointment that her upcoming shows at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena have had to be postponed at the last minute.

The US star is the latest act to be affected by the brand new venue’s ongoing issues which have prevented it from officially opening.

The 23,500 capacity venue – which will be UK’s biggest indoor arena once it’s finally open to the public – postponed its opening for the third time on Wednesday night, due to a “venue-related technical issue”, just an hour before A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was due to perform.

Olivia had been scheduled to bring her Guts tour to Manchester on the following two nights (3 and 4 May), but these shows will now not be going ahead as planned.

“Due to an on-going venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour on 3 and 4 May are being postponed,” shared the venue on X.

They added: “We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many.”

Olivia has since reacted to the news of the disruption to her UK and European tour, which is taking place across the whole of May.

“I’ve been having such a great time in Europe so far and I’m sooooo disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues,” the three-time Grammy winner wrote on her Instagram story on Wednesday night.

“We’re doing our best to reschedule the show. you can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase.”

She added: “More info will be sent directly to ticket holders. I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon.”

A venue spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News that the technical issue related to an item – believed to be from an air conditioning unit – fell inside the arena during soundcheck. Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the incident.

One person working at the venue told the newspaper that he witnessed what looked like a “steel bar fall from the ceiling into the bowl”.

These latest delays come after opening performances from Peter Kay and further gigs from The Black Keys were already pushed back.

The comedian was due to open with performances on 23 and 24 April (which have now been moved to 23 and 24 May) while the American rock duo were scheduled to play the arena on 27 April (now rescheduled to 15 May).

Just last week, new arena boss Gary Roden resigned amid the various controversies plaguing the planned opening, including his controversial comments that smaller venues are “poorly run”.

Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO of Oak View Group which helped develop the new venue, said in a statement that they “deeply apologise” for the impact the ongoing delays have had on fans.