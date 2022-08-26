Olivia Wilde Explains Why She Replaced Shia LeBeouf With Harry Styles In Don't Worry Darling

(L-R) Olivia Wilde,Harry. Styles and Shia LeBeouf Getty

Actor and director Olivia Wilde has spoken out for the first time about firing Shia LeBeouf from her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling.

When Shia exited the production in 2020, the studio cited a scheduling conflict. Variety reported at the time that project insiders said the actor “displayed poor behaviour and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Olivia, who ultimately fired him,” though she declined to comment at the time.

Advertisement

But in a new interview with Variety, the. filmmaker said he was cut because he didn’t gel with the cast.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances,” she told Variety.

“I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

Olivia Wilde Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Advertisement

Shia has refuted claims he was fired, telling Looper in an email that “The narrative circulating is false and traducing.” He claims he backed out of the project.

Months after the decision, British singer FKA twigs sued the actor for assault and sexual battery over the course of their relationship. She accused him of “physically, mentally and emotionally” abusing her. Amid fallout from the lawsuit, the actor’s agency CAA dropped him and his attorney announced that the he was seeking treatment at an inpatient facility.

Harry Styles was cast in the role instead opposite Florence Pugh, with the two starring as a married couple living in an experimental utopia.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Olivia says Harry was her initial choice for the movie, but he was scheduled to be touring. When the pandemic hit, his tour was canceled, and he was suddenly available.

Advertisement

“We found the perfect Jack, and luckily, it’s kind of magical that it ended up being our first choice,” the director said.