Olly Alexander Laughs Off Complaints Over Years & Years' New Year's Eve Performance

Olly Alexander on stage during his pre-recorded New Year's Eve performance BBC / Guy Levy

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander has brushed off complaints made about his concert performance that the BBC broadcasted on New Year’s Eve.

To close out 2021, Olly delivered a special show featuring appearances from Kylie Minogue and the Pet Shop Boys that was generally well-received by viewers.

Advertisement

However, some were seemingly upset with the show’s content, with Metro reporting 179 people complained to the BBC about the “overly sexualised” nature of the performance.

Responding to the complaints in a post on their Executive Complaints Unit website, the BBC said: “The event and the staging of this late-night show is intended to be a celebration for all.

Advertisement

“We hope that for the majority of viewers watching, the tone of the overall concert remained within general audience expectations.”

Joking about the minor backlash on Twitter, the If You’re Over Me singer wrote: “179 people complained I was too sexy!!! Gonna aim for 200 next time.”

Advertisement

179 people complained i was too sexy !!! gonna aim for 200 next time 😌 https://t.co/0wzUL9gu5I via @MetroUK — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) January 12, 2022

Following his acclaimed performance in It’s A Sin in 2021, Olly is now gearing up for the release of Years & Years’ third album, which is the first since the act became a solo venture.

Olly made several TV appearances over the festive period, including competing alongside his It’s A Sin co-stars in a special episode of the Great British Bake Off.

However, one place you apparently won’t be seeing him any time soon is at the helm of the Tardis, as he’s repeatedly shot down claims that he’ll be succeeding Jodie Whittaker in the lead role of Doctor Who.

The rumours began when It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies would be returning to his old stomping ground of Doctor Who, though the singer has insisted on several occasions there is no truth to the speculation.