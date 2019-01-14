At Least One Child A Day Alters Gender By Deed Poll, Figures Show

There’s been a sharp rise in the number of children altering their gender by deed poll in the past five years, new figures suggest.

Children as young as 10 are switching their gender through the private UK Deed Poll Service, with parents paying the £35 to change their title from “Miss” to “Master” or vice versa.

“We used to issue a couple of these deed polls every couple of months, but now it’s seven to 10 a week,” said Louise Bowers, a senior deed poll officer. “The majority are teenagers, 14 or 15, but they go down to the age of 10.”

