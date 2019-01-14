At Least One Child A Day Alters Gender By Deed Poll, Figures Show

“We used to issue a couple of these deed polls every couple of months, but now it’s seven to 10 a week,” said Louise Bowers, a senior deed poll officer. “The majority are teenagers, 14 or 15, but they go down to the age of 10.”

Children as young as 10 are switching their gender through the private UK Deed Poll Service, with parents paying the £35 to change their title from “Miss” to “Master” or vice versa.

There’s been a sharp rise in the number of children altering their gender by deed poll in the past five years, new figures suggest.

Bowers said there are more “Misses to Masters”, than “Masters to Misses”, despite this previously being the other way round.

As well as changing their gender, she said some children will have their first names tweaked (such as Joe to Jo), while others will choose an entirely new name.

There have also been a couple of people requesting reversals, Bowers said, where they ask to return to their original gender after their 16th birthday.

In 2017, it was revealed that the number of children being referred to gender identity clinics had quadrupled in the past five years.

Figures from the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), the NHS facility for transgender children in London, showed 84 children aged between three and seven were referred in 2016, compared to 20 in 2012/13.

In 2018, the government’s Equality Office estimated that there are approximately 200,000-500,000 trans people in the UK, although they are researching whether and how to develop this estimate.

