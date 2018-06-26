One In Four London Renters Would Give Up Central Heating For Cheaper Rent

More than 25% of people renting in London have admitted that they would be willing to forgo central heating in order to access cheaper rent.

The survey of more than 2000 adults in the capital found 9% of renters would also choose to live without windows, or any natural light, if they could save as much as a quarter on their rental payments each month.

“With the London rental market being so ferocious it’s little wonder nowadays that some Londoners are prepared to live without natural light or heating in order to reduce rent costs,” commented Phil Spencer, host of Channel 4′s ‘Location, Location, Location’.