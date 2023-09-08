We've Got Good News And Bad News For One Piece Fans Waiting On An Announcement About Season 2

Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Iñaki Godoy Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp in One Piece Netflix

Netflix’s new live-action adaptation of the anime series One Piece may have only been streaming for a week, but that hasn’t stopped fans from already calling for a season two.

One Piece started life as a popular manga series before being turned into an anime, which began airing in Japan in 1999 and is still being made to this day.

In its latest incarnation, the show has been turned into a live-action drama, which has proved popular all over the world on Netflix, even smashing a record previously held by Stranger Things and Wednesday.

While fans await news of season two, it turns out a new batch of episodes could be coming a little sooner than anyone expected.

Speaking to Variety, Marty Adelstein of the production company Tomorrow Studios revealed that scripts for season two are already good to go, while its president Becky Clements added that season two could launch as early as next year.

“Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility,” she said. “Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air.”

There are just two things standing in the way.

First of all, the ongoing actors’ strike in Hollywood, which will need to be resolved before the cast of One Piece are able to begin filming. And secondly… the fact that Netflix hasn’t actually confirmed that a second season is on the cards.

However, given the show’s global popularity, and this latest update that scripts are “ready”, it’s fair to assume that announcement won’t be too far off…