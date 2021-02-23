27 Tweets That Show Our Online Shopping Habit Is Off The Charts

Anyone else developed bat-like levels of hearing when it comes to any noise outside your front door? Posties and delivery drivers have become our heroes and, in many cases, our imaginary best friends, too.

Tell us a better sound than a knock at 10am or 2pm or even 10pm (if you’re using same day delivery). It’s only a shame when the driver disappears by the time we’ve opened the door. We could use their company – guess we’ll just have to make do with more ‘stuff’ instead.

With non-essential stores still shut for weeks to come, it’s no surprise online sales have increased dramatically during this pandemic: 61% of Brits have admitted to shopping more online during Covid-19 (and it’s not like some people didn’t already have a serious habit).

Experts are calling it ‘comfort spending’. Whether it’s self-care or a serious lack of self-control, the over-ordering is hitting new levels in lockdown – as the tweets below show.

Retail therapy is for real

At least that’s what we tell ourselves.

WHAT can I BUY to make myself FEEL BETTER — hannah louise (@hannahlouisef) December 20, 2020

a package a day keeps the sadness away — rehana (@bhviyan) July 23, 2020

Me being sad 🤝 online shopping — Tia 👑 (@_tiasmith_) February 21, 2021

The science is simples: buy everything in your cart

We need some way to mark time

Guess I’ll do some online shopping , ain’t shit else to do — Prionnaa_🧏🏾‍♀️ (@JmoneyLilSister) February 21, 2021

There’s really only 2 types of days in quarantine: days packages come and days packages don’t come — Steff the co-president of Moon™️ girl (@123SaySpieeeze) December 4, 2020

Plot twist: the days when a package is due to arrive, but doesn’t.

Feeling this one in our souls

Me looking out my bedroom window to see which one of my five deliveries is arriving today pic.twitter.com/5WmONHdTLX — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 18, 2021

It takes a queen to know.

A watched postman never arrives

Me waiting for the postman to deliver my new yarn even though my order hasn't been dispatched yet. pic.twitter.com/swC99pRI8W — Galina Miteva📚 (@MitevaG) February 22, 2021

But we can’t stop refreshing delivery status.

And when he does arrive 😍

Me looking at the delivery driver when the parcel arrives: pic.twitter.com/nlnXtz8xKs — N (@naheem_rrrrrrr) February 18, 2021

*NEWS INTERRUPTION*

‘When the delivery guy arrives’

pic.twitter.com/AwWpVMXQID — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) January 7, 2021

Unless there are spies about...

When the delivery guy arrives but my mom is watching me:



((Kuya, paiwan na lang diyan)) pic.twitter.com/6PIPn5eCXD — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) October 1, 2020

Who’s to say what’s essential anyway

Lockdown status: we've bought a banjo pic.twitter.com/yWgZM0tG1y — Elle Rudd 🌻 (@ElleRudd_) February 19, 2021

my favourite lockdown purchase so far is a toilet roll sheep pic.twitter.com/wSUhedm8pz — becky🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈#EducationForAFairerWales (@BeckyRicketts05) February 22, 2021

Favorite pandemic purchases, because retail therapy is my jam:

1. Hotpot (just purchased and so excited!)

2. Kickboxing bag (even if I have only used it once in the last month)

3. Snowshoes

4. Japanese hot spring bath salts

5. Invisalign — 👩🏻‍🎤 (@brookewithane) February 19, 2021

Reached the stage of lockdown once again where I'm contemplating buying rollerskates — laura (@lauramehers) February 21, 2021

We need ’em all.

Anything goes (until it arrives)

I want to see your worst online lockdown purchase here’s mine pic.twitter.com/SqIKPCrp9u — Anna Jordan 💙 (@WAPtheatre) February 11, 2021

I bought one of those plastic things that helps you fold your clothes but it takes way longer to use than just folding clothes so it's utterly pointless — Morgan (@mogster) February 11, 2021

One of those teensy weensy pump things that is supposed to deflate and reduce a duvet to the size of a dolls house scatter cushion inside a neat plastic pouch? Doesn't really. Transforms things into cumbersome giant sticklebricks. Oh and then kitten punctures them. Endless fun. — Leigh & Nicky (@TheHoursBrecon) February 11, 2021

*Some* purchases are worth it

I have made my Outrageous Lockdown Purchase, it's a red leopard print suit and I cannot wait for it to arrive (and it's second hand so even more +++) — Emily Cotterill (@_EmilyLC) February 16, 2021

This is hands (/paws) down my finest lockdown purchase pic.twitter.com/NPBcy2Twd0 — Juliet Mushens (@mushenska) February 22, 2021

Welcome to our world, newbies

I’ve only recently discovered the wonders of online shopping and it’s been detrimental to my health. — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) February 20, 2021

It’s *anything* but healthy here

Indulging in retail therapy to relieve stress 🤝 being stressed that I spent more money — MAI (@mailebrownn) February 20, 2021

Therapist: what do we do when we feel depressed ...?



Me: add to basket...



Therapist: no!! — 鍛冶 (@Kaji_NightMoon) February 19, 2021

retail therapy is my fav (not so healthy) coping mechanism — 𝖘𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖆 (@samanthanbhd) February 20, 2021

Win-lose.

Me, myself and my credit card

me online shopping for myself pic.twitter.com/DCsWVEVs5L — 𝑀𝑒𝓁 (𝓉𝑜𝓅 2.9%) (@xomelpaige) February 20, 2021

"It's a pandemic, baby" I whisper to myself as I hit 'purchase' to saturate my serotonin and dopamine receptors — Charyse || emotional trashcan 💜⁷ (@c_diazepine) July 28, 2020

It’s helping the economy, ya know.

We’re looking better for it, at least

Everyone is wearing their one recently bought Nice Thing in the park this weekend! Just adding it directly on top of the stuff they've been wearing all year, like silk skirts with muddy wellies and puffers etc. Exciting to see — Ana Kinsella (@anakinsella) February 21, 2021

Finally, all those cute clothes we bought last year get a outing.

And it’s a mood if nothing else

Forgot to mention



It's been a long lockdown



I bought a skeleton



For company pic.twitter.com/97APVcvCRM — Ivy Jelisavac (@becauseivy) February 15, 2021