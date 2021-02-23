27 Tweets That Show Our Online Shopping Habit Is Off The Charts

Anyone else developed bat-like levels of hearing when it comes to any noise outside your front door? Posties and delivery drivers have become our heroes and, in many cases, our imaginary best friends, too.
Tell us a better sound than a knock at 10am or 2pm or even 10pm (if you’re using same day delivery). It’s only a shame when the driver disappears by the time we’ve opened the door. We could use their company – guess we’ll just have to make do with more ‘stuff’ instead.
With non-essential stores still shut for weeks to come, it’s no surprise online sales have increased dramatically during this pandemic: 61% of Brits have admitted to shopping more online during Covid-19 (and it’s not like some people didn’t already have a serious habit).
Experts are calling it ‘comfort spending’. Whether it’s self-care or a serious lack of self-control, the over-ordering is hitting new levels in lockdown – as the tweets below show.
Retail therapy is for real
At least that’s what we tell ourselves.
The science is simples: buy everything in your cart
We need some way to mark time
Plot twist: the days when a package is due to arrive, but doesn’t.
Feeling this one in our souls
It takes a queen to know.
A watched postman never arrives
But we can’t stop refreshing delivery status.
And when he does arrive 😍
Unless there are spies about...
Who’s to say what’s essential anyway
We need ’em all.
Anything goes (until it arrives)
*Some* purchases are worth it
Welcome to our world, newbies
It’s *anything* but healthy here
Win-lose.
Me, myself and my credit card
It’s helping the economy, ya know.
We’re looking better for it, at least
Finally, all those cute clothes we bought last year get a outing.
And it’s a mood if nothing else
POV: me in lockdown 3000.