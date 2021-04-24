Oprah Winfrey Says Even She Was Surprised By Revelations In Meghan And Harry Interview

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak to Oprah Winfrey

Reflecting about the interview on Nancy O’Dell’s TalkShopLive show, Oprah said she was surprised to hear Meghan go “all the way there” with her allegations of racism. “I was surprised,” Oprah said. “I was surprised at the amount of, you know... literally with that thing that’s now become a meme. That’s like, ‘what?’. I’m like, ‘what? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there?’.” Oprah was referring to her stunned response to Meghan’s racism allegations, which has since become a reaction meme on social media.

oprah winfrey meghan & harry interview long pause... what?! meme reaction video pic.twitter.com/64XAmNUFjI — reaction videos (@memepatissier) March 8, 2021

She continued: “The reason why it was such a powerful interview... is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were.” During her discussion with Nancy O’Dell, Oprah revealed she had contacted Meghan and Harry via text message before their interview went ahead.

ABC via Getty Images Oprah Winfrey