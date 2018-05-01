George Bowden/HuffPost UK Organise campaigner Usman Mohammed and founder Nat Whalley are using cutting-edge tech to help workers take on bosses.

Nat Whalley launched her start-up after seeing two friends get made redundant when they were pregnant. "I thought, 'that happened to my mum 30 years ago, I didn't think it would happen to people our age today', but it did," she tells HuffPost. One of her friends, in her late 20s, had lost her job at a university. Questioning the legality of the move, Whalley - who has worked for activism groups 38 Degrees and Avaaz - used her campaigning knowhow to try to reverse the decision. An online crowdfunder was soon set up, pleading for donations to mount a court challenge. "It was the threat of that alone that was enough for the university to offer my friend a new job, with all the benefits," Whalley says. "The power of the crowd is something that I experienced then, and I knew there was something there." As employment issues at companies like Deliveroo and Uber increasingly hit the headlines, her start-up, Organise, hopes to help workers take concerns from the office, shop floor or workshop all the way to the boardroom. It has 20,000 users on its online platform and has managed to make big companies like River Island clarify their policies for staff.

Pinterest CLOSE “I don’t think there’s ever a right time to step out and do it,” the 28-year-old says of throwing in a salaried job to start her company hoping to revolutionise the fight for workers’ rights.

George Bowden/HuffPost UK Organise is a digital platform which helps employees network around issues - initially through petitions and other online methods of campaigning.

Organise wants workers to “team up” with others in their company, or sympathetic supporters, and make their workplace better. Anyone can become a member of the website and start a campaign. Users sign up and can find others in their company and in similar industries, and start petitions, open letters and surveys. Whalley monitors fledgling campaigns and can quickly spot those that begin to resonate. “If there’s energy behind it, it will grow on its own,” she says. Organise will also help successful campaigns to reach more people affected by the same issue, primarily through Facebook adverts. Whalley notes that despite concerns around workers’ rights blowing up, union membership in the UK is at an all-time low. She hopes Organise offers a digitally-savvy alternative. “We’re giving people the tools to represent themselves,” she tells HuffPost. “The idea is, simply, that wherever people are at work, whatever the problem, there is something they can do.” The start-up now has a two-person staff, with Whalley joined by lead campaigner Usman Mohammed, 27, to speak to HuffPost in their shared office space at a trendy tech incubator in Shoreditch, east London. “You look at union membership going off a cliff, workers rights being screwed, Brexit on the horizon,” Mohammed says. “This is the perfect moment for something like this.”

George Bowden/HuffPost UK Based within a tech incubator in Shoreditch, east London, Organise has more than 20,000 members and continues to grow.

A selection of Organise’s membership also receive an email survey each week - which constantly provides the start-up with anonymous insights into different workplaces. Engagement, the pair say, is surprisingly high. And tips from the surveys can quickly turn into campaigns affecting thousands of workers. They’ve already heard from aggrieved workers at big names like ITV, Amazon and fashion chain River Island, where they found that workers claimed they were forced to lie that they were sick to swap shifts to go to essential appointments. “It was funerals, picking up kids and hospital appointments that were the top three things people couldn’t attend because they weren’t allowed to swap shifts,” Mohammed says. After initially hearing from two workers at the chain, they asked one to set up a petition and sent it out to workers through targeted Facebook adverts. “Within a week we had 400 workers sign it,” Whalley says.

PA Archive/PA Images River Island workers told an Organise survey they couldn't swap shifts easily.

The pair also used the survey data and personal accounts to compile the sort of report you might expect to see in a corporate boardroom, and sent it to family-owned River Island, which employs around 12,000 people in Britain. “This was then on their radar,” Mohammed says. It turned out that workers were allowed to swap one shift a month - but managers were not telling workers this was the case. Organise says River Island told it that it would reiterate its policy to all shop managers. The company declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost. “Now we’ll go back to our 400 River Islanders and see if things have changed,” Mohammed adds, saying that both he and Whalley have been frustrated at the slow pace of change in big companies.

VARIOUS Traditional trade union bosses: left, Dave Prentis of Unison, centre, Len McCluskey of Unite and, right, Tim Roache of GMB.