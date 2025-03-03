The Oscars Tried To Play Adrien Brody Off During His Acceptance Speech, But It Didn't Quite Go To Plan

Adrien Brody on stage at the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

Adrien Brody made it clear he would not be going anywhere while accepting his second Oscar over the weekend.

On Sunday night, the US actor came out on top in the Best Actor category at the Academy Awards for the second time in his career, this time for his performance in The Brutalist.

After collecting his award from last year’s recipient, Cillian Murphy, Adrien then began a somewhat meandering speech that lasted around five-and-a-half minutes.

“They’re already counting me down, OK,” Adrien quipped after spotting a countdown clock off camera, but he carried on with his speech undeterred.

He began: “Thank you, God. Thank you for this blessed life. If I may just humbly begin by giving thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love that I have felt from this world and every individual that has treated me with respect and appreciation. I feel so fortunate.”

Cillian Murphy presented Adrien Brody with his Oscar for The Brutalist via Associated Press

Adrien then said that he’d gained “perspective” in the 20 years since his first Oscar win for The Pianist, claiming: “No matter where you are in your career, or what you’ve accomplished. It can all go away.

“I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that. And the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.”

As the speech continued, Adrien praised his “wonderful fellow nominees who exude grace, goodness and brilliance with their work”, and then began his specific thank yous, which included his co-stars Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones, but also his partner Georgina Chapman.

However, despite Adrien’s pledge to be “brief”, the producers clearly felt he could be a bit snappier, as when he approached the four-minute mark of his speech, they began playing the piano music that signified he should wrap up.

This only seemed to spur him on, though, as he declared: “I’m wrapping up. Please. Please, I’m wrapping up. I will wrap up.

“Please turn the music off. I’ve done this before, thank you. It’s not my first rodeo. But I will be brief, I will not be egregious, I promise.”

For the final minute and a half of his speech, Adrien thanked his parents, concluding: “I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war, and systematic oppression and of anti-Semitism and racism and of othering.

“I believe [in, and] I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world. And I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”

Watch Adrien’s full speech for yourself below:

