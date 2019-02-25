ENTERTAINMENT
25/02/2019 04:33 GMT | Updated 27 minutes ago

Oscars 2019 Winners List: Bohemian Rhapsody And Green Book Lead Winners

Two of this year's most divisive films ended up the night's biggest winners.

Bohemian Rhapsody was the big winner at this year’s Oscars, ending the night with the four wins in total. 

The divisive Freddie Mercury biopic came out on top in three technical categories, with leading man Rami Malek also scooping the Best Actor prize. 

20th Century Fox/Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury

In one of the night’s biggest surprises, Green Book was awarded Best Picture, one of three wins overall, which also included Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali.

Both these films have been embroiled in controversy in the lead-up to the Oscars for a number of reasons, though this was not mentioned by the cast or crew of either during their acceptance speeches.

Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book

Also on three wins was Black Panther, marking the first time a Marvel Films project has won an Oscar, while Alfonso Cuarón’s critically-acclaimed Netflix film Roma also bagged three, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director.

Meanwhile, although it was nominated for 10 nominations, The Favourite won in only one of its categories, but it was a biggie, with Olivia Colman beating stiff competition to be named 2019′s Best Actress.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
A very surprised Olivia Colman

Check out the full list of winners below...

 

Best Picture

Green Book

 

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

 

Best Actor

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

 

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

 

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

 

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

 

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

 

Best Original Song

Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

 

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

 

Best Original Screenplay

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book

 

Best Adapted Screenplay

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

 

Best Documentary Film

Free Solo 

 

Best Foreign Language Film

Roma

 

Best Animated Feature Film

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

 

Best Costume Design

Ruth Carter, Black Panther 

 

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney, Vice 

 

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther

 

Best Editing

John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

 

Best Sound Editing

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Bohemian Rhapsody

 

Best Sound Mixing

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali, Bohemian Rhapsody

 

Best Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J. D. Schwalm

 

Best Documentary Short Subject

Period. End Of Sentence

 

Best Live Action Short Film

Skin

 

Best Animated Short Film

Bao

READ MORE...

Photo gallery Oscars 2019: All The Red Carpet Pics See Gallery
MORE: Oscars Black Panther bohemian rhapsody Roma Green Book

Conversations