Bohemian Rhapsody was the big winner at this year’s Oscars, ending the night with the four wins in total. The divisive Freddie Mercury biopic came out on top in three technical categories, with leading man Rami Malek also scooping the Best Actor prize.

20th Century Fox/Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury

In one of the night’s biggest surprises, Green Book was awarded Best Picture, one of three wins overall, which also included Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali. Both these films have been embroiled in controversy in the lead-up to the Oscars for a number of reasons, though this was not mentioned by the cast or crew of either during their acceptance speeches.

Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book

Also on three wins was Black Panther, marking the first time a Marvel Films project has won an Oscar, while Alfonso Cuarón’s critically-acclaimed Netflix film Roma also bagged three, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director. Meanwhile, although it was nominated for 10 nominations, The Favourite won in only one of its categories, but it was a biggie, with Olivia Colman beating stiff competition to be named 2019′s Best Actress.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images A very surprised Olivia Colman