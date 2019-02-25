Bohemian Rhapsody was the big winner at this year’s Oscars, ending the night with the four wins in total.
The divisive Freddie Mercury biopic came out on top in three technical categories, with leading man Rami Malek also scooping the Best Actor prize.
In one of the night’s biggest surprises, Green Book was awarded Best Picture, one of three wins overall, which also included Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali.
Both these films have been embroiled in controversy in the lead-up to the Oscars for a number of reasons, though this was not mentioned by the cast or crew of either during their acceptance speeches.
Also on three wins was Black Panther, marking the first time a Marvel Films project has won an Oscar, while Alfonso Cuarón’s critically-acclaimed Netflix film Roma also bagged three, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director.
Meanwhile, although it was nominated for 10 nominations, The Favourite won in only one of its categories, but it was a biggie, with Olivia Colman beating stiff competition to be named 2019′s Best Actress.
Check out the full list of winners below...
Best Picture
Green Book
Best Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Actor
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Best Original Song
Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Best Original Score
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Best Original Screenplay
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Best Adapted Screenplay
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Best Documentary Film
Free Solo
Best Foreign Language Film
Roma
Best Animated Feature Film
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney, Vice
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther
Best Editing
John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Sound Editing
John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Sound Mixing
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Visual Effects
Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J. D. Schwalm
Best Documentary Short Subject
Period. End Of Sentence
Best Live Action Short Film
Skin
Best Animated Short Film
Bao