There’s nothing like a giant bow to jazz up an outfit. Olivia Colman can attest to that. Gracing the red carpet and the stage at the 2019 Oscars, aside from her heartwarming speech, her custom Prada gown also caught our eye. Her emerald green dress with a silk organza cape tied with a giant bow at the back was nothing short of spectacular, and took a team of eight 300 hours for the embroidery alone.

Yahoo

Oversized bows are predicted to be a big trend this year, according to Vogue, who reported on a range of shapes and sizes at the Spring/Summer 2019 shows including Valentino, Dries Van Noted and Miu Miu to name a few. While bows are nothing new, how we’re wearing them has had an update. No longer small and delicate, they’re the new sartorial statement. Here are the high street bows we’re obsessed with.

ASOS

ASOS DESIGN PREMIUM Halter Bow Midi Pencil Dress, ASOS, £55 For smaller busts, this halter neck bow adds flare and volume to a form fitting pencil skirt. One for wedding season. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy it here.

JAYDE TIE FRONT MIDI DRESS - Dress

Superdry Jayde Tie Front Midi Dress, Zalando, £44.99 For a more casual approach, team this day dress with box fresh white trainers and for evening plans, put on a pair of gold strappy greek-style sandals. Available in sizes XXS to XL. Buy it here.

Monsoon

Zara Bow Jumpsuit, Monsoon, £130 Off the shoulder satin bows are the easiest way to accessorise, with no jewels needed for you to make a statement. Available in sizes 6 to 18. Buy it here.

Tie-collar dress, H&M, £17.99 This loose fitting shift dress will suit all silhouettes and is an easy grab and go piece to add to your wardrobe. Go big or go home when tying this bow collar. Available in sizes 4 to 22. Buy it here.

Mango

Striped Bow Dress, Mango, £49.99 Embrace khaki without blending in and tie the soft belt to create an oversized bow that’ll clinch in your waist. Available in sizes 6 to 12. Buy it here.

Zara

Organza Blouse With Bow Detail, Zara, £39.99 For a barely there finish, this delicate but dramatic blouse will brighten up the boardroom, and keep you cool on the commute. Available in sizes XS to XXL. Buy it here.

Zara

Pleated Top With Bow, Zara, £25.99 The perfect nice top for your go to jeans-and-a-nice-top outfit. A failsafe every time. Available in sizes XS to XL Buy it here.

ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Ludo Bow Ballet Flats Loafers In Snake, ASOS, £18 Strut your stuff in these pointed loafers that nail two trends in one; snake print and big bows. Available in sizes 2 to 9. Buy it here.