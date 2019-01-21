With awards season now fully in session, our attention is now beginning to turn to the biggie – the Academy Awards.
Yes, we’ve had the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, but the Oscars are what film fans really pay attention to, and there’s not long to go until we find out who this year’s winners are.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event, before Hollywood rolls out the red carpet once again...
So, who is hosting the Oscars this year?
Oh god, what a question to start with. Well, the fact of the matter is, it’s not immediately clear who will be hosting the Oscars in 2019.
The job originally went to Kevin Hart, but after homophobic tweets of his were unearthed, he stepped away from the gig, with ensuing reports claiming that organisers were struggling to book a replacement.
The latest update suggested they’d be going ahead without a host for the first time in 30 years, with various “A-listers” introducing segments throughout the night instead, though this remains unconfirmed.
In short: the whole thing’s a mess, and it isn’t exactly clear what the Academy has planned, but we’re excited to find out all the same.
When and where are the Oscars 2019?
Ah, now this we can answer. The Oscars will take place on the evening of 24 February in California, which will be the early hours of 25 February here in the UK. The ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, where the awards have taken place since 2013.
Who has been nominated?
The full list of this year’s nominees is announced on 22 January, but the results from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors’ Guild Awards indicate who we should expect to be receiving awards.
Things look promising for the films like ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘The Favourite’, ‘Green Book’, ‘Roma’ and ‘Black Panther’, while we’re also predicting big things for individuals like The Wife’s Glenn Close, Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek and If Beale Street Could Talk’s Regina King.
Nods for Viola Davis (‘Widows’) and Toni Collette (‘Hereditary’) wouldn’t exactly be unwelcome from us, either.
How can we watch in the UK?
While E! will have the red carpet covered, as always, Sky is usually the go-to for Oscars fans in the UK, who in recent years have shown the ceremony live on a dedicated channel, also repeating it the following evening at a less ungodly hour.
Sky will also be showing this year’s nominated films in the lead-up to the event, which Now TV customers will also have access to if they have the Sky Cinema Pass.