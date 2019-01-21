With awards season now fully in session, our attention is now beginning to turn to the biggie – the Academy Awards.

Yes, we’ve had the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, but the Oscars are what film fans really pay attention to, and there’s not long to go until we find out who this year’s winners are.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event, before Hollywood rolls out the red carpet once again...

So, who is hosting the Oscars this year?

Oh god, what a question to start with. Well, the fact of the matter is, it’s not immediately clear who will be hosting the Oscars in 2019.

The job originally went to Kevin Hart, but after homophobic tweets of his were unearthed, he stepped away from the gig, with ensuing reports claiming that organisers were struggling to book a replacement.