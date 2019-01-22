It’s been nearly been a full 12 months since Frances McDormand gave her stand-out speech at the 2018 Oscars, which means it’s officially time to find out who could be following in her footsteps.
With just over a month to go until the 2019 Academy Awards, the nominations are in and plenty of our favourite stars and films have made the cut.
See the full list of nominees below...
Best Film
‘Black Panther’
‘BlackKklansman’
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
‘The Favourite’
‘Green Book’
‘Roma’
‘A Star Is Born’
‘Vice’
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, ‘Roma’
Glenn Close, ‘The Wife’
Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’
Lady Gaga, ‘A Star Is Born’
Melissa McCarthy, ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me’
Best Actor
Christian Bale, ‘Vice’
Bradley Cooper, ‘A Star Is Born’
Willen Defoe, ‘At Eternity’s Gate’
Rami Malek, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
Viggo Mortensen, ‘Green Book’
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, ‘Vice’
Marina De Tavira, ‘Roma’
Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
Emma Stone, ‘The Favourite’
Rachel Weisz, ‘The Favourite’
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, ’Green Book’
Adam Driver, ’BlackKklansman’
Sam Elliott, ’A Star Is Born’
Richard E Grant, ’Can You Ever Forgive Me’
Sam Rockwell, ‘Vice’
Best Director
Spike Lee, ‘BlacKkKlansman’
Pawel Pawlikowski, ‘Cold War’
Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘The Favourite’
Alfonso Cuarón, ‘Roma’
Adam McKay, ‘Vice’
Best Original Song
‘All The Stars’, Black Panther
‘I’ll Fight’, RBG
‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’
‘Shallow’, ‘Star Is Born’
‘When A Cowboy Trade His Spurs For Wings’, ‘The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs’
Best Original Score
‘Black Panther’
‘BlackKklansman’
‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
‘Isle Of Dogs’
‘Mary Poppins Returns’
Best Foreign Language Film
‘Capernaum’, Lebanon
‘Cold War’, Poland
‘Never Look Away’, Germany
‘Roma’, Mexico
‘Shoplifters’, Japan
Best Live Action Short Film
‘Detainment’
‘Fauve’
‘Marguerite’
‘Mother’
‘Skin’
Best Animated Feature
‘Incredibles 2’
‘Isle Of Dogs’
‘Mirai’
‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’
‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’
Best Animated Short Film
‘Animal Behaviour’
‘Bao’
‘Late Afternoon’
‘One Small Step’
‘Weekends’
Best Documentary Feature
‘Free Solo’
‘Hale County, This Morning This Evening’
‘Minding The Gap’
‘Of Fathers And Sons’
‘RBG’
Best Documentary Short
‘Black Sheep’
‘End Game’
‘Lifeboat’
‘A Night At The Garden’
‘Period. End Of Sentence.’
Best Adapted Screenplay
‘The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs’
‘BlacKkKlansman’
‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’
‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
‘A Star Is Born’
Best Original Screenplay
‘The Favourite’
‘First Reformed’
‘Green Book’
‘Roma’
‘Vice’
Best Cinematography
‘Cold War’
‘The Favourite’
‘Never Look Away’
‘Roma’
‘A Star Is Born’
Best Costume Design
‘The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs’
‘Black Panther’
‘The Favourite’
‘Mary Poppins Returns’
‘Mary Queen Of Scots’
Best Make-Up And Hair-Styling
‘Border’
‘Mary Queen Of Scots’
‘Vice’
Best Production Design
’Black Panther’
‘The Favourite’
‘First Man’
‘Mary Poppins Returns’
‘Roma’
Achievement in Sound Editing
‘Black Panther’
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
‘First Man’
‘A Quiet Place’
‘Roma’
Best Sound Mixing
‘Black Panther’
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
‘First Man’
‘Roma’
‘A Star Is Born’
Best Visual Effects
‘Avengers: Infinity War’
‘Christopher Robin’
‘First Man’
‘Ready Player One’
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’
Achievement In Film Editing
‘BlacKKKlansman’
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
‘The Favourite’
‘Green Book’
‘Vice’