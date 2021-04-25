Rob Latour/Shutterstock It's time to roll out that famous red carpet

As is always the case, E! has us covered with the red carpet, with Giuliana Rancic and co interviewing the nominees and presenters as they make their way into the venue. This will air live on E! from 10pm on Sunday night until midnight, after which there’ll also be a special show titled Red Carpet Rundown, taking us all behind the scenes of how this year’s ceremony was able to go ahead given the circumstances. Frankly, we’ll be using this extra hour between the red carpet and ceremony to make sure we have enough snacks and caffeine to get us through the rest of the night’s festivities, but each to their own. And then there’s the actual Oscars ceremony. What time does that start, and how can we watch the show in the UK? Unlike most international awards shows, the Oscars isn’t just shown on TV here, UK film fans can actually watch it live. The fun starts at 1am on Sky Cinema’s dedicated Oscars channel, but NOW subscribers will also be able to watch the three-and-half-hour ceremony on the streaming platform (you can also sign up for a seven-day free trial).

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Daniel Kaluuya, Olivia Colman and Riz Ahmed are among the British stars in the running at this year's Oscars

For those who don’t fancy staying up until the wee small hours, downing coffee during Best Sound and Best Acting to make sure you don’t miss Best Actress and Best Picture, Sky will also be showing an abridged highlights show on Monday evening at 7pm on the Sky Cinema Oscars channel. It’ll then be repeated at 9pm on Sky 1. Of course, you can also keep checking Huffpost UK over the course of the night, as we’ll be keeping you up to speed with all the latest goings on from both the red carpet and the main ceremony. While we’re chatting Oscars… how on earth is it actually going to work in 2021? To tell you the truth, we don’t actually know, but organisers have promised a “completely different” kind of show this year. The Academy said in a statement that their “plan is that this year’s Oscars will look like a movie, not like a television show”, which sounds very intriguing, but also a little vague. Elaborating in an interview with Vulture, director Glenn Weiss said: “You can expect a really great celebration. We’re honouring storytellers. So, what better way to honour storytellers than to become storytellers and make everybody at home come into the room and be part of it? “So when everyone at home watches the show, they just feel a little bit more connected, a little bit more into it, a little bit more part of the story.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock The Oscars will be "completely different' in 2021 (then again, we could probably have worked that out for ourselves)