Pool via Getty Images Stars make their way to this year's Oscars

It feels like something of a showbiz miracle, but not only were this year’s Oscars actually able to go ahead – they actually had a red carpet. After a bit of a delay due to the pandemic, the 2021 Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, taking place in their usual venue at the Dolby Theatre, but also branching out into the nearby Union Station (yep… the literal train station). Meanwhile, for those stars overseas – including a number of prolific British nominees – there were also additional venues in Paris and London, meaning those who couldn’t be there in person could still get in on the Oscars fun. Among the UK stars in the running for awards this year were Daniel Kaluuya, Riz Ahmed, Olivia Colman, Sacha Baron Cohen, Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan, as well as Best Original Song contender Celeste and Best Director nominee Emerald Fennell.

Getty Daniel Kaluuya, Olivia Colman, Sacha Baron Cohen and Riz Ahmed have all received Oscar nominations this year

Also up for the night’s top awards are past winners Viola Davis and Frances McDormand, as well as first-time nominees like Andra Day, Maria Bakalova Amanda Seyfried, Lakeith Stanfield and Leslie Odom Jr – not to mention eight-time nominee Glenn Close. We can also look forward to more to the presence of yet more A-listers with acting greats Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, Harrison Ford and Rita Moreno among the night’s presenters. In short: there was a lot to look out for when it comes to the red carpet. We’re happy to say that the stars have already begun making their way into the event, and you can have a look through all the red carpet snaps we have so far in the gallery below. And make sure you keep checking back, as we’ll be updating with more photos as they come in...